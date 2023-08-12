RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 3,583.3% in July

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 3,583.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,038. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

