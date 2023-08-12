Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

RM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a current ratio of 59.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,461.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

