Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $18.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.03. 300,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

