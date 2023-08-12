Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.28.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 174,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 422,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,680,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

