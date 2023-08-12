Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $715.09

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.09 ($9.14) and traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.57). Renew shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.39), with a volume of 92,655 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renew in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 950 ($12.14) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 715.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £601.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,381.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

