Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($8.02).

A number of analysts have commented on RTO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.50) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 740 ($9.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.56) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 676 ($8.64) in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

RTO stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.81) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 458 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.48). The company has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 625.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 632 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,623.85). In other Rentokil Initial news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,619.81). Also, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,623.85). 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

