Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $596,181.87 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $596,181.87 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0791349 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,209,901.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

