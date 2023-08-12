Research Analysts Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE RRC opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,017,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

