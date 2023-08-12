Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.20

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.78), with a volume of 372173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.78).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.21 million, a PE ratio of 865.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.69.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

