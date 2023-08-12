Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,145,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

