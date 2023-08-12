Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.82.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 1,571,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,896,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $726,068.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

