Reviewing Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Bantek (OTCMKTS:DRUS)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) and Bantek (OTCMKTS:DRUS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ducommun and Bantek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bantek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ducommun presently has a consensus price target of $63.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Bantek.

This table compares Ducommun and Bantek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.25% 6.90% 3.64% Bantek N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ducommun and Bantek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $712.54 million 0.94 $28.79 million $1.93 23.70 Bantek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Bantek.

Summary

Ducommun beats Bantek on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Bantek

Bantek, Inc., an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services and technology company, focuses on the distribution and integration of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products worldwide. It also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. In addition, the company offers drone operator training services; and licensed piloted services, such as search and rescue, utility inspection, real estate marketing, construction, engineering, and agriculture. Further, it supplies spare and replacement parts to various federal government agencies, military prime contractors, and commercial customers; and resells insulation jackets to cover mechanical system components, such as valves, steam traps, heat exchangers, flanges, and other mechanical system components. The company was formerly known as Drone USA, Inc. and changed its name to Bantek, Inc. in April 2018. Bantek, Inc. is headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

