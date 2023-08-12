Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.