Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.78-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

REYN stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

