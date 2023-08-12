RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.21 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

