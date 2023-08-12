RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

