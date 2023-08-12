RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 33,029 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 352.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

