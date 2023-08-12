RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.66% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

