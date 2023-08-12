RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

