RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.