RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

