RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

