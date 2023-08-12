RFG Advisory LLC Has $115.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $115,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.