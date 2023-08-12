RFG Advisory LLC Has $24.77 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BOND stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

