RFG Advisory LLC Has $972,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

