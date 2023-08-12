RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,601,000.

FTSL stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

