RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.