RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

