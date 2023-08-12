RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

