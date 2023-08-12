RFG Advisory LLC Sells 15,524 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.56 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $122.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

