Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 39.0 %

RGTI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 569.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 91,599 shares of company stock worth $114,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

