RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.91. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

