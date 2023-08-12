Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $63.70

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.70, but opened at $61.85. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 497,453 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

