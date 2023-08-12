River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2,008.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $61.94 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

