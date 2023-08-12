River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 930 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

