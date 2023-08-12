River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.1 %

ERF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

