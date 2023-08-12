River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120,820 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Sabre by 33.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 293,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

