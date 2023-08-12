River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.48.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

