RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

