Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

RIVN opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

