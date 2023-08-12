Robert J. Polzer Sells 1,179 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $190.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.