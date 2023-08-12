Robert W. Baird Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $104.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

