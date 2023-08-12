Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $7.40

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $4.55 to $7.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.4 %

RKLB opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

