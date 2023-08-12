Rollbit Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.09 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $656.39 million and $14.09 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 117.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.18958403 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $20,155,320.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

