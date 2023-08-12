Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rollins by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

