Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Motco grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 19,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $489.11. 319,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

