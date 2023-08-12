Rosenblatt Securities Raises PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $44.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.50 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.30 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.