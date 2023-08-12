Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

ROST stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

