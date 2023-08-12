Roth Mkm Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

