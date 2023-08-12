Roth Mkm Raises Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $30.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadre Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $951.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.50. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadre by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 600,878 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Cadre by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 160,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.