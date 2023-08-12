Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $40.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

VCTR stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.